Get Free Shipping On Orders $40 Or More Using Code: "TURBOCLEAN2085". The BISSELL® TurboClean™ PowerBrush Pet is the convenient upright carpet cleaner for pet owners that need powerful cleaning in small spaces and high-traffic areas. When paired with BISSELL OXY formula, the TurboClean™ PowerBrush Pet makes it easy to clean stains like cola and pet urine out of your carpet, area rugs, small hallways, and many other high-traffic areas. Plus, this carpet shampooer has a 4-row rotating DirtLifter® PowerBrush and powerful suction to loosen and remove tracked-in dirt. Buy Now at Bissell
- Deal ends December 1.
- 38% off
- collapsible handle
- 2-tank system
- removable nozzle
- side bristles
- Model: 2085
It's $55 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Bissell model. Buy Now at Amazon
- deep stain tool
- 3" tough stain tool
- two 8-oz. trial-size formulas
- Model: 3194
Get this deal via coupon code "TURBOCLEARN2085". It's the best price we could find by $30 and an all-time low. Buy Now at Bissell
- collapsible handle
- 2-tank system
- removable nozzle
- side bristles
- Model: 2085
It's $5 under our March mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. It's $7 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit in any color today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- No warranty information is included.
- washable, reusable filter
- 7.2V lithium-ion battery provides up to 12 minutes of power
- includes USB charging cable, 2-in-1 crevice tool, dusting brush, and stand
- Model: 29869
- UPC: 011120257847
That is $13 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- sprays, scrubs, and suctions
- 15-minute run time on 4-hour charge
- includes trial of Bissell Professional Spot & Stain + Oxy
- Model: 20037
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
Save on over 60 models, from brands such as Shark, Hoover, iRobot, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- The Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum is pictured for $99 (low by $61).
Save up to $100 off vacuums, $100 off lighting, up to $120 off air purifiers, and complimentary gifts with hair-care items. Shop Now at Dyson
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
This is the lowest price we found by $6, although most retailers charge at least $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 color-coded round brushes
- angle concentrator
- accessory nozzle
- flat scraping tool
- measuring cup
- grout brush
- Model: 39N7
It's $70 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18V lithium-ion battery
- includes 2 soft-touch pads, 2 scrubby pads, & two 8 oz. trial-size PET Multi-Surface formulas
- Model: 23157
That's $13 under the lowest shipped price you'd pay at Bissell direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- safe for use on sealed hard floors and area rugs
- compatible with Bissell CrossWave and SpinWave machines and Bissell JetScrub Pet Carpet Cleaner
- Model: 1789G
More Offers
Get this deal via coupon code "TURBOCLEARN2085". It's the best price we could find by $30 and an all-time low. Buy Now at Bissell
- collapsible handle
- 2-tank system
- removable nozzle
- side bristles
- Model: 2085
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Bissell
|38%
|$70
|$70
|Buy Now
|Blain's Farm & Fleet
|$90 (exp 3 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$90 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price