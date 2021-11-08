Every pet owner knows that little messes are inevitable, whether it's hair on the sofa, food by the bowl, or litter outside the litter box. BISSELL® Pet Hair Eraser® Lithium Ion Hand Vacuum makes it easy to take care of the miscellaneous messes when they happen.
This lightweight and convenient hand vacuum has a 10.8V lithium ion battery. It uses triple level filtration to help improve the cleaning performance of your vacuum. Plus, it has tools and features that make it perfect for pet owners. The large, easy-to-empty dirt bin makes it easy to clean out between uses, and there are three attachments for pet mess cleaning: a Motorized Brush Tool, an Upholstery Tool and a Crevice Tool. The BISSELL® Pet Hair Eraser® Lithium Ion Hand Vacuum is a must for any pet parent.
- triple level filtration
- large, easy-to-empty dirt bin
- includes motorized brush tool, upholstery tool, & crevice tool
- Model: 2389
- motorized turbo brush
- dusting brush
- extension hose
- crevice tool
- on-board storage
- removable 22V battery
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
- 0.4L dirt cup
- 22V removable battery
- 2-ft. extension hose
- crevice tool
- LED lights
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
- 30-foot cord
- Includes convenient portable storage base, crevice tool, and 2-in-1 dusting brush
- Model: KA19P
- collapsible handle
- 2-tank system
- removable nozzle
- side bristles
- 18V lithium-ion battery
- includes 2 soft-touch pads, 2 scrubby pads, & two 8 oz. trial-size PET Multi-Surface formulas
- Model: 23157
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- sprays, scrubs, and suctions
- 15-minute run time on 4-hour charge
- includes trial of Bissell Professional Spot & Stain + Oxy
- Model: 20037
