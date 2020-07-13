New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Bella 2.6-Quart Hot Air Fryer
$28 w/ pickup $29
pickup

That's $2 under our mention from May, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
Features
  • timer
  • auto shut-off
  • dishwasher-safe frying basket
  • Model: BLA14538
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Belk Bella
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
eBay · 2 mos ago
Bella 2.6-Quart Hot Air Fryer
$30 $80
free shipping

That's the best we've ever seen, and a low by $26 today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • timer
  • auto shut-off
  • dishwasher-safe frying basket
  • Model: BLA14538
↑ less
Buy Now