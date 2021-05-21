Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini for $45
eBay · 48 mins ago
Open-Box Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini
$45
free shipping

That's at least $83 less than a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by chevytahoe97 via eBay.
  • This item is new but may be missing the original packaging.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • 2 HDMI (4K) ports
  • USB 3.0 & USB 2.0 ports
  • Ethernet port
  • Model: F4U098BT
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
