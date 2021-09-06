Aukey 3-in-1 Travel Charger and 5,000mAh Power Bank for $18
Aukey · 1 hr ago
Aukey 3-in-1 Travel Charger and 5,000mAh Power Bank
$18 $41
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "AK55" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Aukey

Tips
  • Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
Features
  • US, UK, and EU plugs
  • 20W USB-C PD port
  • folding prongs
  • dual charging
  • Model: USAN1021224
  • Code "AK55"
  • Expires 10/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
