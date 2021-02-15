New
Certified Refurb Audio-Technica SonicPro High-Resolution Headphones
$119 $149
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to save $180 under the list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • active noise cancelling
  • up to 30-hours of continuous headphone use on a single charge
  • memory foam earpads and headband
  • Model: ATH-MSR7NC
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
