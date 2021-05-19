Refurb Apple iPhone XS 64GB Smartphone for $318

It's $321 less than buying a certified refurbished unlocked phone from Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via Amazon.
- Available in Space Gray.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies.
- A12 bionic hexacore processor
- 5.8" OLED display
- facial recognition
- dual 12MP cameras
- 4K video recording
- Model: MT942LL/A
You'd pay $17 more if purchased separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price and it will ship when it becomes available.
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
Enjoy a savings of $700 over 24 months. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires new line and eligible Unlimited plan.
- $35 activation fee.
- The 128GB and 256GB options get $699.99 off with this offer (or cost $50 and $150, respectively, after the offer).
- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- 12MP front camera
- dual 12MP rear camera system
- 5.4" Retina XDR display
- Model: MJNT3LL/A
Go Green, save our natural resources, and save some green ($) on refurbished products for Earth Day. 5% of the proceeds from select products will be donated to the Closing the Loop Foundation this Earth month to help divert e-waste from third world countries and find safer, better options to upcycle. Shop Now
- Pictured is the Unlocked Refurbished Apple iPhone Pro 64GB Smartphone in Midnight Green for
$549$564.99 ( $100$84 low).
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS504421" and save $8 off list and the burden of some tangles. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 3 feet
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "LP844TWJ" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Niudian-US via Amazon.
- anti-yellowing
- raised frame
- invisible airbag
- anti-slip texture
Apply coupon code "DN150" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at RAVPower
- In Black.
- supports USB PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and PPS
- excessive current, overheating, overvoltage, and short-circuit protection
- Model: RP-PC150
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
OtterBox charges around $50 for many of these cases (the pictured case has a $55 list price), so you're saving up to 90% on hundreds of styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- Add three items to your cart to get an extra 5% off your order.
- Many of these are certified refurbs, and come with a 2-year Allstate warranty. Warranty information is on the product pages in any case.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb OtterBox Symmetry Case for iPhone X/XS in Love Triangle for $7.95 ($2 less than new).
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
This open-box model is a buck under the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed one – it's $70 less than a factory-sealed one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's a savings of $1,150 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by alpha store tech via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- machined aluminum buttons
- Model: MWYE2ZM/A
It's $100 less than buying an unlocked version elsewhere. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 bionic hexacore processor
- 5.8" OLED display
- facial recognition
- dual 12MP cameras
- 4K video recording
- Model: MT942LL/A
