New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB CDMA + GSM Smartphone
$530 $650
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $120. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. (No warranty info is provided.)
Features
  • 12MP camera
  • IP68 dust/water resistant
  • OLED touchscreen display
  • Model: MT6F2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM CDMA Smartphone iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 18% $568 (exp 1 hr ago) $530 Buy Now