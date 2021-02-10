New
Apple iMac Kaby Lake i5 21.5" All-in-One Desktop PC (2017)
$1,149 $1,299
Features
  • 7th Generation Intel Core i5 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
  • 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • macOS
  • includes mouse and keyboard
  • Model: Z145-MHK0-03
