It's $60 under our mention from last week, $80 under the best factory-sealed price we could find, and the best price we've seen for any Series 6 44mm Apple Watch. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- It's new. It's just not in a new retail box.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00J3LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
Most stores charge around $400. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and $79 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by CellFeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTEY2LL/A
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black With Stainless.
- 240x240 touchscreen
- 16GB internal storage
- water resistance to 165 feet
- Model: 010-01769-01
- UPC: 753759173166
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
Save on a range of Fitbit men's and women's fitness trackers and smart watches. Plus, you'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from February 16 through 21.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch pictured in Black for $200 w/ $40 in Kohl's Cash (a $40 price low, counting the Kohl's Cash).
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Almost all of these items qualify for free shipping.
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's the best price we could find for a used model by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- 5th gen. Intel Core i5 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 21.5" 4096 x 2304 4K IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Mac OS
- Model: MK452LL/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
At $69 under Apple direct's price, that's $10 under our mention from two days ago and the best price we could find by $20, (that doesn't require a paid membership). Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected to be in stock on March 10, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
It's $49 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00J3LL/A
