New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch
$320 $429
free shipping

It's $60 under our mention from last week, $80 under the best factory-sealed price we could find, and the best price we've seen for any Series 6 44mm Apple Watch. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • It's new. It's just not in a new retail box.
Features
  • blood oxygen sensor
  • always-on Retina display
  • workout tracking
  • swimproof design
  • Model: M00J3LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Apple
Open-Box Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch
$380 $429
free shipping

It's $49 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • blood oxygen sensor
  • always-on Retina display
  • workout tracking
  • swimproof design
  • Model: M00J3LL/A

Used 2 times · Verified: 02/15/2021 · Save $49.01 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 25% -- $320 Buy Now
Amazon 11% -- $380 Check Price