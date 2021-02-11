New
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop (2012)
$689 $1,099
  • Sold by Alpha_Tech_Store via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 3rd Generation Intel Core i5 2.5GHz CPU
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • 13" 1280x800 display
  • macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MD101LL/A
