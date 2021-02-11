It's 37% off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Alpha_Tech_Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd Generation Intel Core i5 2.5GHz CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 13" 1280x800 display
- macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD101LL/A
That's the best we've seen, and $100 less than buying direct from the brand. (We saw it for $20 more in our expired mention from four days ago.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- It's expected back in stock by February 12, but can be ordered today at this price.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's the best price we've seen! (You'd pay $2,199 for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- In Space Gray
- Intel Core i7 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- macOS
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB graphics
- Model: MVVJ2LL/A
That's $329 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-6267U 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MPXV2LL/A
That's $499 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MWP42LL/A
It's $300 less than Apple direct. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i9 2.3GHz 8-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 retina display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB graphics
- 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
- touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
- Model: MVVK2LL/A
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
That's a saving of $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find (most retailers charge at least $20 more). Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $8 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now dropped to $334.95. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
