New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 7 mins ago
Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch w/ HR Monitor
$100 $150
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • In several colors (Black pictured)
  • Clip the coupon on the product page to bag this price.
Features
  • 1.65" 442 x 348 AMOLED display
  • GPS & GLONASS
  • 14-day battery life
  • Model: W1914OV8N
  • UPC: 851572007535
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Smart Watches B&H Photo Video
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, Music Control, 1.65"
$135 $150
free shipping

It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • FITNESS, HEART RATE & SLEEP TRACKER: The Amazfit GTS fitness smartwatch precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, quality of sleep and sleeping patterns
  • 1.65" AMOLED ALWAYS-ON DISPLAY: Amazfit GTS has a customized 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on stylish square screen which offers a larger display area than a round watch face of the same width, so it can carry more information
  • 14-DAYS BATTERY LIFE: Our smartwatch deeply optimizes the power consumption of the components to bring long-lasting endurance of 14 days while keeping a slim watch body, which enables you to avoid frequent charges
  • BLUETOOTH MUSIC CONTROL: Bluetooth Music Control allows you to directly control music from your GTS smartwatch while workout without having to pull out your phone
  • 5 ATM WATER RESISTANT: Amazfit GTS is water resistant to a depth of 50 meters and supports multiple swimming scenarios. It can automatically recognize your swimming position, and record data like SWOLF, pace or calorie consumption
  • Model: W1914OV8N
  • UPC: 851572007535

Verified: 09/29/2020 · Save $15 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 33% -- $100 Buy Now
Amazon 10% $125 (exp 3 wks ago) $135 Check Price