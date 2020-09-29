That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- Clip the coupon on the product page to bag this price.
- 1.65" 442 x 348 AMOLED display
- GPS & GLONASS
- 14-day battery life
- Model: W1914OV8N
- UPC: 851572007535
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Amazon is already taking $15 off several just-released Apple Watch Series 6 models, putting them at the best price we've seen. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. They're not available in all colors and currently on backorder, though. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
Save $100 off the list price on this newly released Samsung smartphone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in 4 colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- FITNESS, HEART RATE & SLEEP TRACKER: The Amazfit GTS fitness smartwatch precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, quality of sleep and sleeping patterns
- 1.65" AMOLED ALWAYS-ON DISPLAY: Amazfit GTS has a customized 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on stylish square screen which offers a larger display area than a round watch face of the same width, so it can carry more information
- 14-DAYS BATTERY LIFE: Our smartwatch deeply optimizes the power consumption of the components to bring long-lasting endurance of 14 days while keeping a slim watch body, which enables you to avoid frequent charges
- BLUETOOTH MUSIC CONTROL: Bluetooth Music Control allows you to directly control music from your GTS smartwatch while workout without having to pull out your phone
- 5 ATM WATER RESISTANT: Amazfit GTS is water resistant to a depth of 50 meters and supports multiple swimming scenarios. It can automatically recognize your swimming position, and record data like SWOLF, pace or calorie consumption
