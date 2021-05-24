Amazfit Bip U Pro GPS Smartwatch for $50
B&H Photo Video · 41 mins ago
Amazfit Bip U Pro GPS Smartwatch
$50 $70
$4 shipping

Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. It's $20 less than what you'd pay with other major retailers, including Target and Walmart. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • In several colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • 1.43" display
  • more than 60 sports modes
  • built-in GPS tracking
  • water resistant up to 164ft
  • Model: W2008OV1N
