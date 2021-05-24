Amazfit Bip U Pro GPS Smartwatch for $50

Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. It's $20 less than what you'd pay with other major retailers, including Target and Walmart. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- 1.43" display
- more than 60 sports modes
- built-in GPS tracking
- water resistant up to 164ft
- Model: W2008OV1N
That's the best price we've seen since Black Friday season at $14 under our March mention, and a current low by $24. Buy Now at Costco
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDM2LL/A
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for $239 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
That's $140 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Apply coupon code "SXCMN4CZ" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- The Silver drops to $8.99 after coupon.
- Sold by Yuyunus via Amazon.
- ultra-thin stainless steel
- adjustable
That's a $50 drop from last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black.
- This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- Model: PAFV0001US
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
