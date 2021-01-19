New
Certified Refurb Acer Spin 3 10th-Gen. i5 14" Touch Laptop
$400 $767
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PLAYCR20" to get this deal. That's $25 under our refurb mention from December and $240 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
Details
Comments
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 47% $425 (exp 1 mo ago) $400 Buy Now