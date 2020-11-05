New
Open-Box Acer Predator Triton 700 Kaby Lake i7 Gaming Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 8GB GPU
$1,450
free shipping

That's $449 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 1-year Acer warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GPU
  • 5 USB ports
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: PT715-51-71W9
