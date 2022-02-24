After the in-cart discount, this is the best deal we've seen in over a year – and it's $50 less than you'd pay for a new one, to boot. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
It's $29 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560 x 1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DVI-D, HDMI, DisplayPort Input
- built-in speakers
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- AMD Freesync technology
- Model: XG270HU
That's $10 less than our last mention and a $40 low today. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI
- Model: EB321HQ ABI
You'd pay almost double this for a new model — a new one is $413 more at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3440×1440 native resolution
- 1900R curvature
- 180Hz refresh rate
- 2 7-watt speakers
- 3 HDMI and 5 USB ports
- Model: X34 Pbmiphzx
That's $200 less than you'd pay for a new one, and comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution @ 240 Hz
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB 3.0 upstream
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream
- tilt & height adjustment
- Model: XB273 Gxbmiipprzx
Apply coupon code "508Q5BUX" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tongsen-shop via Amazon.
- measures 1.2"D x 1.2"W x 13.7"H
- adjustable brightness
- no screen glare
- 100% flicker-free
You'd pay $80 more for this monitor new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Pretend you're working, when in fact you're watching Netflix, and your PC isn't even turned on, thanks to this monitor, which is $50 less than you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.98 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
Expand (or upgrade) your desktop real estate with savings on a range of monitors. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP X24c 24" FreeSync 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $184.99 (low by $20)
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
After the in-cart price drop, this is $222 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen for an Acer Aspire with a 10th-gen i5 CPU. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR12
You'd pay $226 more for the same model new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 11 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics
- Model: AN515-57-536Q
That's a savings of $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 NVMe PCI SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: A514-54-501Z
