New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Chromebook 314 Celeron N4000 14" Laptop
$206 $268
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $7. You'll pay at least $230 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 2-year warranty, backed by Allstate, applies.
  • Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM; 32GB flash storage
  • 14" 1366 x 768 screen
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB314-1H-C66Z
  • Published 1 hr ago
