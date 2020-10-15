That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $7. You'll pay at least $230 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- A 2-year warranty, backed by Allstate, applies.
- Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 32GB flash storage
- 14" 1366 x 768 screen
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB314-1H-C66Z
Apply coupon code "50W9FEVL" for a savings of $30, or half off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YFW Technology via Amazon.
- Available in A-space gray.
- 360° rotation
- fits devices from 10” up to 17”
- height adjustable from 5.94" to 7.83"
That's $16 under our previous mention and a low by $6 today, although most stores charge $61 or more. Buy Now at Dell Home
- HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and USB 3.0 connections
- connects laptop or notebook to an external display or other devices
- Model: DA200
Coupon code "DISCOVER20" makes this a low of $16. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity
- Supports Chrome OS
- 150 days battery life based on 2 hours of use daily
- Model: 4X80Z49662
Apply coupon code "5538820-AFS" for a savings of $15 off the list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- safe and effective on soft and hard surfaces
- easy to transport
- cooling technology
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
That's a low by at least $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Back in stock on October 4, but can be ordered at this price now.
- Price drops at checkout.
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- AMD FreeSync support
- 2 HDMI 2.0 & 2 USB 3.0
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
That's at least $142 less than you'd pay for a new one and a savings of $230 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty is provided.
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN517-51-56YW
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pro distributing via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: CB282K
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 4ms response time
- 2 x HDMI and 1 x DisplayPort connections
- 100 x 100mm VESA mount compatible
- Model: UM.HV7AA.003
