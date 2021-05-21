Acer Chromebook 314 Celeron Gemini Lake 14" Laptop for $158
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook 314 Celeron Gemini Lake 14" Laptop
$158 $268
free shipping

That's a $48 drop from last October and $63 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB314-1H-C66Z
ramjet
I see $179.99
1 hr 29 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% $206 (exp 3 hrs ago) $158 Buy Now