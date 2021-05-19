Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Laptop for $150 in cart
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Laptop
$150 in cart
free shipping

That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new laptop. (For further comparison, it's at least $20 under what you'd pay for a refurb from a reputable vendor.) Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • Intel Celeron Processor N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
  • 4GB RAM; 32GB flash memory
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB311-9H-C1JW
  • Expires 5/24/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
