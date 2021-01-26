New
Certified Refurb Acer B6 21.5" 1080p Monitor
$85 $120
free shipping

That's $35 off and $5 less than what other sellers are charging for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay
  • Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR5".
  • They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 5ms response time
  • Model: UM.WB6AA.005
  • Code "PICKCR5"
