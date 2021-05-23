Ace Hardware Flexogen 50-Foot Premium Green Vinyl Garden Hose for $20

That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- crush- and kink-resistant
- 500-psi burst pressure
- Model: 864501-1013
It's $10 under our mention from August, $14 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in Green.
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Search for "71928" to view the 50-foot hose for $20 ($8 off).
- brass coupling
- Model: 864001-1013
Save up to $50 on outdoor tools from EGO, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the EGO Power+ 56V Brushless Handheld Cordless w/ Battery & Charger for $159 ($20 off).
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "2BGLTDPF" to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
- variable speed
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- LED indicator
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- Model: D901
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Lime.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $6 on shipping, or orders over $35 ship free.
- 58-psi. max
- includes easy-on/off 3-jet adjustable nozzle w/ thumb lever operation
Apply coupon code "DNLAWN" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Costway
- roller diameter of 6"
- steel handle
- Model: 59147283
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
It's one-third of its original price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- interchangeable blades
- heat-treated bits
- cushion-grip handle
- Model: K5012
Sign in with your free Ace Rewards Member account to save $45. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards Member? It's free to join.
- This item is only available for pickup.
- Crabgrass Preventer with Fertilizer
- Weed and Feed
- Lawn Fertilizer
- Winterizer
Save $14 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose in-store or curbside pickup to avoid the shipping charge, which varies by location.
- diamond teeth
- strips 10-14 AWG solid wire and 12-16 AWG stranded wire
- Model: K023BHB
