eBay · 52 mins ago
ZTE Axon 10 Pro 256GB Dual-SIM Android Smartphone w/ 12GB RAM
$500 $600
free shipping

That's $100 off list $20 less than ZTE's direct price. (It's also ZTE's first flagship phone available in the US after the 2018 ban.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Newegg via eBay.
  • B&H Photo Video charges the same price.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
  • 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
  • 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
  • wireless charging
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: A10P3351
