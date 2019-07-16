B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link 12-amp Mini WiFi Smart Plug 2-Pack for $29.99. Clip the 30% off coupon to cut that to $20.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $9.) Buy Now
- These outlets can be controlled via a mobile app or voice controlled via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices
- Model: HS103P2
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Wall Clock for $23.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention, $6 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- you'll need at least one other Echo device in order to use it
- 60 LEDs
- alarms and reminders
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers Prime members the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $17 under our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $20.) Buy Now
- can be linked to select smart home hubs
- adds smartphone control to your existing garage door opener
- provides real-time status alerts and notifications
- Model: MYQ-G0301
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Show 5 in Charcoal or Sandstone for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this new model, which was just released last month. Buy Now
- This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy.
- 5.5" compact photo display
- first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal via Alexa Voice Shopping, Amazon offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $25 under last week's mention, the lowest price we could find by $20 now, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- To order this item at this price, say "Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell 2."
- 1080p video
- interchangeable nickel and bronze faceplates
- quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- adjustable motion sensors
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the TP-Link AC750 Dual Band WiFi Range Extender for $18.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- transfer speeds up to 750Mbps
- 1 ethernet port
As one of its Prime Day deals and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the TP-Link Archer AX6000 Next-Gen Smart WiFi Router for $249.99. Opt for no-rush shipping to drop that to $246.06. That's the best price we could find by $80, although most retailers charge $350 or more. Buy Now
- Alternatively, can be used as a prop for your Area 51 raid.
- 1.8 GHz Quad-Core processor
- speeds up to 5,952 Mbps via Dual Channels (5GHz & 2.4GHz)
- 1 WAN port, 8 × Gigabit LAN ports, 1 USB-A 3.0 port, and 1 USB-C 3.0 port
- MU-MIMO support
- 8 high-gain external antennas
- TP-Link HomeCare security built-in
- easy setup via tether app
- Model: Archer AX6000
Amazon offers the TP-Link N300 802.11n Wireless Range Extender for $16.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page to drop that to $15.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. (For further comparison, it was pennies less in March.)
Update: The on-page coupon is now for $3 off, dropping the final price to $13.99. Buy Now
- transfer speeds up to 300MB/s
Today only, Amazon offers the TP-Link AC1900 WiFi Dual MU-MIMO Gigabit Router for $67.99. With free shipping, that's $32 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz frequency
- 3 antennas
- works w/ Amazon Alexa & IFTTT
- 1 USB port, 1 WAN port, & 4 LAN ports
- Model: Archer A9
