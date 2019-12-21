Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 48 mins ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$500 $730
free shipping

That's $230 off and the best price we've seen for this TV. Plus, you'll score a free Google Nest Mini. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • The Google Nest Mini adds to your cart automatically.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR with Dolby Vision
  • 802.11ac wireless w/ built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Ethernet, USB, & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65R615
