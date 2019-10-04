New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 33 mins ago
Syrp Genie Mini Panning Motion Control System
$119 after rebate $249
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $80. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Click here to get the rebate; it will be issued as a Prepaid Mastercard Gift Card.
Features
  • supports incremental time-lapse motion & smooth continuous panning motion
  • 1/4"-20 camera mounting screw with 3/8"-16 adapter included
  • 3/8"-16 tripod mounting thread
  • micro-USB charging cable
  • Model: SY0032-0001
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Accessories B&H Photo Video Private Label Brands
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register