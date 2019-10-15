New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sun Joe 13-amp 16:1 Reduction Electric Leaf Mulcher / Shredder
$90 $150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping.
  • 8,000 RPM motor
  • mulches up to 55 gallons
  • adjustable control dial
  • wet or dry settings
  • Smart Shred technology to reduce dust
  • Model: SDJ616
  • Published 1 hr ago
