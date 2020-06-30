New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Sun Joe 2,300-PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$199 $244
free shipping

Most stores charge $210 or more. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 13-amp/2,000-watt brushless induction motor
  • 5 quick-connect spray tips
  • 35-ft. GFCI extension cord
  • adjustable detergent dial
  • 20-ft. high pressure hose
  • 34" spray wand
  • Model: SPX3500
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Lowe's Sun Joe
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Amazon · 1 day ago
Sun Joe 2,300-PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$123 $245
free shipping

That's a savings of $122 off the list price, and $76 under what you'd pay at other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 5 quick-connect spray tips
  • adjustable detergent dial
  • 20-ft. high pressure hose
  • 35-ft. GFCI extension cord
  • 34" spray wand
  • 13-amp/2,000-watt brushless induction motor
  • Model: SPX3500
↑ less
Buy Now