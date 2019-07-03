New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
$25 $60
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Rakuten · 12 hrs ago
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console
$314 $400
free shipping
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $369.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $314.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $60.) Buy Now
Features
- upgraded AMD Polaris GPU
- up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Nintendo Switch Console
$255 $300
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Cons for $299.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $254.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $44. (It's also within a buck of the best outright price we've seen.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Nintendo Switch Console w/ 12-Month Online Membership
$268 $320
free shipping
SNG Trading via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con bundled with a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership for $314.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $267.71. With free shipping, that's essentially tied with our mention from last month and the best deal we've seen for this bundle. (It's a current low by $51; most retailers charge around $300 for the console alone.) Buy Now
Best Buy · 15 hrs ago
Best Buy 4th of July Sale
Best Buy discounts a wide selection of items during its 4th of July Sale. Plus, orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99. (In-store pickup is also an option for many items.) Shop Now
Tips
- $450 off select MacBooks
- up to $200 off select iPad Pros
- up to 40% off appliances
- up to $500 off select Samsung TVs
Best Buy · 3 wks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black
or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Newegg · 14 hrs ago
Sony 85" 4K Ultra HDR LED Smart TV
$3,199 $4,498
free shipping
NeweggFlash offers the Sony 85" Bravia 4K Ultra HDR LED Smart TV for $3,199 with free shipping. That's $500 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $799. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- active HDR with support for HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 day ago
Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker
$23 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker in Black or Blue for an in-cart price of $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $34.99 or more. Buy Now
Features
- extra bass
- handy strap
- IPX5 water-resistant rating
- measures 4.2" x 6.4" x 2.55"
- up to 6 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: SRSXB01/BMC4
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$1,998 w/ $400 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find by $300 today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
- 16GB hard drive
- Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- 3 x USB ports, 4 x HDMI ports
