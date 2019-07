SNG Trading via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con bundled with a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership for $314.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $267.71. With free shipping, that's essentially tied with our mention from last month and the best deal we've seen for this bundle. (It's a current low by $51; most retailers charge around $300 for the console alone.) Buy Now