Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Upright Vacuum
$75 $84
pickup

That's $65 under our mention from last summer, $225 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
  • Use code "FRESH20" to get this deal.
Features
  • converts to a hand vacuum
  • LED lights on the nozzle and hand vacuum
  • swivel steering
  • extension wand
  • large, removable dust cup
  • crevice and pet hair tools, dusting brush, Hard Floor Genie with microfiber pad, and on-board storage clip
  • Model: HV321
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners JCPenney Shark
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
tessrunnerdog
Out of stock
27 min ago