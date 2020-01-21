Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Sceptre 43" 4K LED UHD TV
$150 $350
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen – $10 under last week's mention, and $200 off its list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U435CV-U
