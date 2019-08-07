New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
Refurb TCL 55" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$350 $500
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K LED-backlit Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $86 under our March mention, $150 under buying new, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Buy Now

  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • content streaming via Roku TV (Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55R615
