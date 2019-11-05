New
Refurb Sony 43" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV
$327 $800
pickup at Walmart

It's $30 under last week's mention, $474 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to drop it to this price. (You can get free shipping if you pay $329.99.)
  • A 1-year warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Google Cast
  • Smart TV apps (Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, Netflix, more)
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • USB
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR43X800E
