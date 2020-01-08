Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 50 mins ago
Refurb Philips Hue Play Bar 2-Pack
$90
free shipping

That's $40 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Tech-Rabbit via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, but there is a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • dimmable
  • voice & smart device controlled
  • requires a Hue bridge (sold separately)
  • Model: 7820230
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
