New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Refurb Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
$30 $68
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem in Black for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find for a new one today by $32. Buy Now
Tips
  • It's unclear if a warranty is included
Features
  • up to 680MB/s
  • 16 download channels, 4 upload channels
  • certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter, and more
  • Model: Cm500-100Nar
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Modems Walmart Netgear
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register