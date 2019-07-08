New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
$30 $68
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem in Black for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find for a new one today by $32. Buy Now
Tips
- It's unclear if a warranty is included
Features
- up to 680MB/s
- 16 download channels, 4 upload channels
- certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter, and more
- Model: Cm500-100Nar
Details
Comments
Published 54 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart · 10 hrs ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Refurb Netgear AC750 Dual Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Range Extender
$18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Netgear AC750 Dual Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Range Extender for $17.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $17.74 and avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and $37 less than buying a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is available.
Features
- Data transfer rates of up to 750Mb/s
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Two external antennas
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Netgear Orbi Home Mesh WiFi Add-on Satellite
$121
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics offers the Netgear Orbi Home Mesh WiFi Add-on Satellite for $139. Coupon code "GG18" drops it to $121. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- expands an existing Orbi WiFi network by up to 2,000 square feet
- Model: RBS20-100NAS
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Netgear 5-Port ProSAFE Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Netgear 5-Port ProSAFE Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
