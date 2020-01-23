Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo Ideapad S145 Pentium Gold 2.3GHz 14" Laptop
$137 $161
free shipping

That's $7 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $122 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to drop the price to $136.85.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1336x768 IPS LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Window 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 81MU007NUS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
14 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register