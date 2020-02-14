Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Refurb Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
$75 $160
free shipping

That's $25 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via Walmart
  • No warranty information is provided
  • tracks 24/7 heart rate & sleep stages
  • 15+ exercise modes
  • apps for sports, weather, & more
  • call, text, calendar, and smartphone app notifications
  • includes S and L bands
  • Model: FB415SRWT
  • Popularity: 4/5
