Ending today, Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson DC44 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $169.99. Apply coupon code "JGETDYSON" to cut that to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $54 under our mention from last week, $364 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Today only, DealParade via Rakuten offers the refurbished Samsung POWERbot App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum for $209.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $178.49. With free shipping, that's $22 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (iT'S $171 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off new and refurbished Dyson vacuums and accessories, with no minimum purchase required, via coupon code "JGETDYSON". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from three weeks ago and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $64.)
Update: The price has increased to $215.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
adidas offers its adidas Men's Team Issue Tapered Pants in Black for $19.99. In-cart that drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Purifier Fan in Silver for $259.99. Coupon code "JGETDYSON" cuts that price to $207.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our November refurb mention and $92 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors for $279.99. Coupon code "JGETDYSON" cuts that to $223.99. With free shipping, that's $176 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw this for $4 less last month. Buy Now
