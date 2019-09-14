AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Anker PowerPort Atom III 60-watt Ultra Compact Power Delivery USB Type-C Charger in White for $39.99. Clip the $3 off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "ANKERD62" to drop that to $27.99. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find.



Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $30.99. Buy Now