That's $40 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $150.) Buy Now at eBay
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $869.99. That's $30 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30, although most retailers charge $1,039 or more. Buy Now at Micro Center
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 2.3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Haswell Core i5 1.3GHz 13.3" Laptop for $379 with free shipping. That's $20 under last year's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $209. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under our mention from over a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33.
Update: The price has dropped to $299.99. Buy Now at eBay
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $308.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $31, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $299.99. Buy Now at eBay
LA Computer Company offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $929 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from May, $200 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $46 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. Buy Now at eBay
6th Avenue Electronics via Google Express offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $1,038. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts the price to $934.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $165, although we saw it for $67 less bundled with $130 Rakuten points in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $649 off and the best price (or half price) we could find! Buy Now at eBay
That's $50 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
Save on adidas men's, women's, and kids' shoes, apparel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $398 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed GSM/CDMA unlocked model. Buy Now at Apple
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model so soon after release. Buy Now at Amazon
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
