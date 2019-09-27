New
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$460 $999
That's $40 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $150.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay
  • A 60-day TekReplay warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.0
  • Thunderbolt 2 and USB 3.0
  • Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MMGF2LL/A
