eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Plantronics Voyager Legend Bluetooth Headset
$25 $130
free shipping

That's $80 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Big Deals via eBay
  • noise cancellation
  • P2i moisture protection technology
  • up to 7-hour talk time, up to 11-day standby time
  • Model: 8767001
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bluetooth Headsets eBay Plantronics
