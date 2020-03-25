Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
O Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop
$10
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or it's free with orders of $35 or more.
Features
  • easy twist mop-head removal
  • hands-free ratcheting
  • replaceable heads last up to 6 months
  • Model: 147524
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cleaning Supplies Walmart O Cedar
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register