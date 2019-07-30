New
Walmart · 59 mins ago
Nostalgia 2.5-Ounce Kettle Popcorn Maker
$40 $60
free shipping

Walmart offers the Nostalgia Kettle Popcorn Machine for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $2, although most merchants charge $50 or more.) Buy Now

Features
  • oil popper wth 2.5-oz. capacity
  • pops up to 10 cups of popcorn per batch
  • box holds up to 30 cups of popped corn
  • stands 19" high
  • Model: KPM200
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Nostalgia Electrics
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register