Walmart · 1 hr ago
Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Skillet & Rapid Noodle Maker
$12 $15
free shipping w/ $35

It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
  • Amazon has it for the same price.
  • designed for making breakfast skillets, eggs, hashbrowns, ramen noodles, stir fry, and more
  • compact size for single servings
  • 5" nonstick cooking surface
  • Model: MSK5YW
