New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$30 $45
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Linksys E2500 N600 Dual-Band 802.11n Wireless Router for $29.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands
- WPA/WPA2 encryption and SPI firewall
- Model: E2500-NP
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 hr ago
RAVPower FileHub WiFi Travel Router
$39 $60
free shipping
HooToo-US via Amazon offers the RAVPower FileHub WiFi Travel Router for $59.98. Coupon code "PRIMEDN8" cuts the price to $39.19. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 6,700mAh external battery pack
- SD card reader
- NAS file server
- wireless router
- media streaming file hub
- Model: RP-WD009
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Netgear Nighthawk R7450 802.11ac WiFi Router
$63 $140
free shipping
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 802.11ac WiFi Smart Router for an in-cart price of $63.20 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $71. It features up to 2.6Gbps data transfer speed, 128MB flash memory, 256MB RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB 3.0. 7 Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day seller-backed warranty is provided.
Features
- up to 2.6Gbps data transfer speed
- 128MB flash memory
- 256MB RAM
- 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- USB 3.0
- Model: R7450
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 17 hrs ago
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts
$9 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Sign In or Register