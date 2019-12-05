Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 10th-Gen Ice Lake i7 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$450 $780
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81VW0020US
