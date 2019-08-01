- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Lavish Home Wireless Outlet Remote Control Kit for $10.33. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the CyberPower Grounding Adapter 2-Pack for $1.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Orico Technology via Amazon offers its Orico 8-Outlet 5-USB Surge Protector Power Strip in 8A5U-V1-WH for $28.99. Coupon code "J2ZSUTDG" cuts that to $14.49. With free shipping, that's $15 off, and the best deal we've seen, although we saw it for a buck less a few weeks ago. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Power Outlet Cover w/ 2 USB Side Ports for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Woods Yard Master 25-Foot 3-Outlet Extension Cord with Evenly-Spaced Plugs for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Walmart matches this price with store pickup.) That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and at least $10 less than what you'd pay elsewhere with third-party sellers (and poor stock). Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
