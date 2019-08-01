Orico Technology via Amazon offers its Orico 8-Outlet 5-USB Surge Protector Power Strip in 8A5U-V1-WH for $28.99. Coupon code "J2ZSUTDG" cuts that to $14.49. With free shipping, that's $15 off, and the best deal we've seen, although we saw it for a buck less a few weeks ago. Buy Now