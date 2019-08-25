Personalize your DealNews Experience
Beach Camera via eBay offers the LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ, bundled with the Deco Gear 31" 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $2,496.99. In-cart, it drops to $2,122.44. With free shipping, that's $575 under our July mention of the TV alone, and $574 below the best price we could find for these items separately now. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $279. In cart, that drop to $237.15. With free shipping, that's $143 under our December mention of a new unit, $235 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $538 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $42.) Buy Now
First Class TVs via eBay offers the LG C8 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,599 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $450, although most stores charge around $2,500.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $849 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $50 under our mention from last month (although that had a $50 larger gift card, making them effectively tied) and the lowest price we could find today by $48. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Ending today, Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the LG PK3 Xboom Go Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $44.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $6.60 in Rakuten Super points. Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Smartphone with Alexa in Aurora Black for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off list for this Amazon exclusive phone. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished LG Xboom Go Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99. Coupon code "LGX" cuts it to $56.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
