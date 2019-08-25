Beach Camera via eBay offers the LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ, bundled with the Deco Gear 31" 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $2,496.99. In-cart, it drops to $2,122.44. With free shipping, that's $575 under our July mention of the TV alone, and $574 below the best price we could find for these items separately now. Buy Now