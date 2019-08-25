New
LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ Deco Gear 31" 2.1 Soundbar
$2,122 $3,669
free shipping

Beach Camera via eBay offers the LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ, bundled with the Deco Gear 31" 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $2,496.99. In-cart, it drops to $2,122.44. With free shipping, that's $575 under our July mention of the TV alone, and $574 below the best price we could find for these items separately now. Buy Now

  • This bundle also includes a Vivitar Low Profile Wall Mount, Deco Gear 2.4GHz Backlit Keyboard Smart Remote, and Stanley SurgePro 6-Outlet Surge Adapter
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
  • Model: OLED65C9PUA
