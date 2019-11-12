Open Offer in New Tab
New
LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ
$1,799
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $64 and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Greentoe

  • Enter $1,799 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill out your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your TV delivered from an authorized retailer.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
  • Model: OLED65C9PUA
