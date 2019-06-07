New
$1,199 $2,497
free shipping
Beach Camera via eBay offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $2,497. In cart, that drops to $1,199. With free shipping, that's $50 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we now by $150.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 w/ Dolby Vision
- voice control
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 4.2
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: OLED55E8PUA
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
New
BuyDig · 1 hr ago
LG NanoCell 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$849 $1,500
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG NanoCell 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,196.99. Coupon code "REM11" cuts that to $849. (The discount applies at final checkout.) With free shipping, that's $448 under our mention from a month ago (which included a $100 store gift card) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $348.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- LG AI ThinQ OS
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65SM8600PUA
Walmart · 5 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television
$398
free shipping
That's $130 off and the best price we've seen
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with last month's mention as the best price we've seen. Features include:
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 4 days ago
LG 86" 4K HDR IPS LED UHD Smart TV w/ $300 Dell GC
$2,197 $4,497
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers LG 85.6" 4K HDR Flat IPS LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $2,600, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native solution
- Active HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
1byhome Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna
$14 $26
free shipping
1byhome via Amazon offers its 1byhome Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $25.99. Coupon code "FAUF3GMY" cuts the price to $13.77. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 120-mile range
- 13-foot coaxial cable
Walmart · 6 days ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 3 days ago
Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$598
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $34 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 4 days ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
BuyDig · 4 hrs ago
LG 27" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
$109 $200
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $179.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $109. With free shipping, that's the second-best price we've seen for any LG 27" 1080p Monitor and the best deal we could find now by $74. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB
- DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, & VGA inputs
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb LG V20 64GB Smartphone for Verizon
$115
free shipping
The best price we've seen; $45 less than open box
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished LG V20 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon in Titan for $114.95 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. (It's also $45 less that you'd pay for an open-box unit.) Features include:
- 5.7" 2560x1440 touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- dual 16MP and 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android OS 7.0 (Nougat)
BuyDig · 1 wk ago
LG 32" 4K LED UHD FreeSync Display
$349
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG 32" 4K LED Flat Ultra HD Monitor for $496.99. Coupon code "DCIP3" cuts it to $349. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- 4 ms response time
- Radeon FreeSync
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$229 $428
free shipping
Ending today, VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $269. In cart, that drops to $228.65. With free shipping, that's $119 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with HDR10, HLG support
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49UK6200PUA
