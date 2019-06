That's $130 off and the best price we've seen

3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

802.11ac wireless

WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)

compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

2 HDMI inputs

Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television forwith. That's $130 off list and tied with last month's mention as the best price we've seen. Features include: