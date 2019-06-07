New
eBay · 45 mins ago
LG 55" 4K HDR Flat OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,199 $2,497
free shipping
Beach Camera via eBay offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $2,497. In cart, that drops to $1,199. With free shipping, that's $50 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we now by $150.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR 10 w/ Dolby Vision
  • voice control
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 4.2
  • 4 HDMI ports
  • Model: OLED55E8PUA
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay LG
55" 4K OLED Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register