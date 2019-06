World Wide Stereo offers the LG 4K Ultra HD Laser Smart Home Theater Projector for $2,446.99. Coupon code "LASER" cuts it to $1,999 and gets you a $200 World Wide Stereo gift card. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a net $300 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $347.) Buy Now