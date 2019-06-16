New
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LG 32" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. (It's the best price today by $10.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- two HDMI inputs
- Model: 32LJ500B
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
Dell Home · 5 days ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
LG 86" 4K HDR IPS LED UHD Smart TV w/ $300 Dell GC
$2,197 $4,497
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers LG 85.6" 4K HDR Flat IPS LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $2,600, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native solution
- Active HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
Google Express · 2 days ago
LG 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$280 $350
free shipping
Best Buy via Google Express offers the LG 49.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $279.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $70 off, and the cheapest 50" 4K LG TV we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JUNE20SAVE"
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 50UK6090PUA
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
BuyDig · 1 day ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,395 $3,498
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,997.99. Coupon code "FRAME" cuts it to $1,394.99 at final checkout. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $603. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- Smart TV features
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- My Collection to see your personal photo collection
- Samsung Collection curated art and photography selections
Walmart · 2 days ago
Hisense 60" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$350 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, $150 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Smart TV apps
- Dual-band WiFi
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 60R5800E
Walmart · 6 days ago
RCA 60" 4K UHD LED TV
$350 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat Ultra HD LED Televison for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6050
B&H Photo Video · 4 days ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Specials
up to $600 off
free shipping on select items
B&H Photo Video takes up to $600 off select cameras, laptops, audio equipment, and other electronics as part of its Father's Day Specials. Plus, select items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 3 days ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
World Wide Stereo · 4 days ago
LG 4K Ultra HD Laser Smart Home Theater Projector
$1,999 w/ $200 World Wide Stereo GC $3,000
free shipping
World Wide Stereo offers the LG 4K Ultra HD Laser Smart Home Theater Projector for $2,446.99. Coupon code "LASER" cuts it to $1,999 and gets you a $200 World Wide Stereo gift card. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a net $300 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $347.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- HDR10
- 150" Screen Size
- Bluetooth
Google Express · 1 wk ago
LG 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$300
free shipping
Best Buy via Google Express offers the LG 49.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $50 off list, and the cheapest 50" 4K LG TV we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JUNE20SAVE"
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 50UK6090PUA
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$700 w/ $150 Dell Gift Card $900
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $699.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $47. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
LG 85.6" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$2,197 w/ $300 Dell Gift Card $4,497
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 85.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Assuming you use the gift card, that's a total savings of $2,600 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- Active HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
